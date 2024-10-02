Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $5.64

Render Token (RNDR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $466.53 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $5.64 or 0.00009157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00256435 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,450,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,690,631 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

