Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $64.87 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 391,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.21. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17. The stock has a market cap of $273.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

