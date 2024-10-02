American Trust Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

American Trust boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Amphenol by 102.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 556.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4,215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 114,951 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,703,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

