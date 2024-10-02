Velas Trading 65.4% Higher This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 65.4% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $30.58 million and approximately $727,785.42 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00041743 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,639,309,697 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

