The Graph (GRT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $64.72 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,706,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,531,509 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

