Venus BUSD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $60.09 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02230762 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

