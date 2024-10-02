Bittensor Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $510.20 or 0.00836772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and $250.93 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 549.74479508 USD and is down -8.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $298,659,886.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

