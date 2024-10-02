42-coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.99 (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 42-coin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $24,392.78 or 0.40006587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00103813 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011111 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

