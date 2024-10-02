PLANET Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One PLANET token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PLANET has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. PLANET has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $462,129.95 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00256177 BTC.

About PLANET

PLANET launched on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000476 USD and is down -5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $450,572.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLANET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

