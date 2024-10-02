Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.46 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $35.46 million and approximately $14,725.01 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

