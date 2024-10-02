Clover Finance (CLV) Hits Market Capitalization of $42.61 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $42.61 million and $5.62 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

