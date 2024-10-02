Verasity Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $29.94 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Verasity has a market cap of $29.94 million and $5.82 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000771 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

