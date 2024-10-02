Grin (GRIN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $126,775.72

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $2.60 million and $126,775.72 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,916.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.33 or 0.00515529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00103813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00029557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00228769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00029934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00073397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

