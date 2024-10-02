Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 28 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.03.

Shares of NFLX opened at $706.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $672.13 and a 200-day moving average of $646.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $725.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,494 shares of company stock valued at $118,230,884. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

