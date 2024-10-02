Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 4,890 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.6% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $17,179,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 725.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 21,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.36.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $186.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.31 and a 200-day moving average of $169.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $190.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

