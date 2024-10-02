RiverFront Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.1% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $341,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $571.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $493.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $577.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

