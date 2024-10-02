Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $127,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

