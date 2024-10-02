Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,212 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.17.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.40.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

