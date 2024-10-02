Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 29 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock opened at $490.41 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $517.26. The firm has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.44.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

