Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.02 and last traded at $53.51. Approximately 8,318,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 8,926,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

