Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Down 3.3%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.14. 40,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 597,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $497.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 115.0% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 8,174,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 273,077 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 15.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 135,911 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 5,834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 713,263 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

