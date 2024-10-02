Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.41. 1,213,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,350,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Cameco Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Cameco by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.