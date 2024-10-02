Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $184.04 and last traded at $184.80. 5,947,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 41,948,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.97 and a 200 day moving average of $182.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock valued at $926,639,482 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

