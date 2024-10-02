Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 2.4% Higher

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.56 and last traded at $115.85. 2,059,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,667,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.16.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,998,554 shares of company stock worth $2,264,348,973. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

