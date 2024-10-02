AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 0.8%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 4,169,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 10,602,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.63.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $87,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

