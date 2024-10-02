Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 56,071 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,071 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,173 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,582,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a PE ratio of -477.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

