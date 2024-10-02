Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Acquires 814 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.02 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.50 and a 200 day moving average of $154.21. The firm has a market cap of $389.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

