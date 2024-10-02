Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 313,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $31,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,245,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,673,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

