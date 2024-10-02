Goldfinch (GFI) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Goldfinch has a market cap of $185.23 million and approximately $902,071.36 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00003557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,483,443 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

