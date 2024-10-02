Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $55.60 million and $21.64 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 146,034,562 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 146,034,562.2816269. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.38215465 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $22,884,758.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

