Degen Self Reported Market Cap Tops $111.42 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 120.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Degen token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Degen has traded up 77.6% against the U.S. dollar. Degen has a market capitalization of $111.42 million and approximately $129.20 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00839876 USD and is up 81.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $71,134,089.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

