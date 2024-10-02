Seele-N Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.64 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0% against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001035 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,605.51 or 0.99945492 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041191 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.