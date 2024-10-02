Myro Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.36 Million (MYRO)

Myro (MYRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Myro has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Myro has a total market cap of $72.37 million and $16.36 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myro token can now be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00256435 BTC.

About Myro

Myro launched on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Myro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.0762901 USD and is down -11.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $19,123,624.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myro using one of the exchanges listed above.

