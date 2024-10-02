Walken (WLKN) Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Walken (WLKN) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Walken token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2.38 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Walken has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,553,440 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

