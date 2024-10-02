Brown Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Brown Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,371,000 after acquiring an additional 166,821 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,106,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

