Creekside Partners Invests $540,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Creekside Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $481.27 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $468.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

