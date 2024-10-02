Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 271,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 90,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Eastern Platinum Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$39.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Get Eastern Platinum alerts:

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of C$25.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.