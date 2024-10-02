Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 6.9% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.03.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,494 shares of company stock valued at $118,230,884. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $706.13 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $725.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $672.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

