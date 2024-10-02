Centennial Bank AR Sells 101 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Centennial Bank AR lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.82.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.13. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

