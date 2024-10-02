Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,697,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,335,000 after purchasing an additional 709,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after buying an additional 636,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.4 %

TXN opened at $201.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.