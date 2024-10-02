Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

Chubb stock opened at $292.15 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.19. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

