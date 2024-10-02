Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,532,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.9% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 24,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

VZ opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

