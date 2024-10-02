6,570 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,570 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,334,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,025,027 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

