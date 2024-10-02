Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,914 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $264.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $269.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.28.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

