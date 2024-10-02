Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

