aelf Market Capitalization Achieves $270.61 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. aelf has a market cap of $270.61 million and approximately $13.98 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,239,738 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

