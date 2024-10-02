Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Hits $210,549.19

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $54.95 million and approximately $210,549.19 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,639.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.35 or 0.00516476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00103724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.45 or 0.00224622 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00030744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00073775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,746,668 coins and its circulating supply is 77,746,812 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

