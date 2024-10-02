Pocket Network Price Down 8.6% This Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $35.38 million and $908,210.66 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,683,071,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

