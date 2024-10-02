Rune Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $23,440.75 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $4.71 or 0.00007648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $23,440.75 and $70,016.88 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 4.70759038 USD and is down -9.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $98,813.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

