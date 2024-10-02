New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 246 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in ASML by 4.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in ASML by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML stock opened at $822.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $851.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $931.66. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $567.57 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

